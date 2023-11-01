SC rejects govt's fact-finding committee on Faizabad sit-in

"We want to know who was the mastermind of the Faizabad sit-in," remarks CJP Qazi Faez Isa

A general view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan April 4, 2022. — Reuters

The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday rejected the government's fact-finding committee, ordering the Attorney-General for Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan, to form a new inquiry commission soon pertaining to the implementation of the apex court verdict in the Faizabad sit-in case.



The fact-finding committee was constituted by the government, on Friday, to investigate the "role and directions" of all "concerned" officials in the management and handling of the sit-in in 2017.

During the hearing today, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said the apex court wanted to know who was behind the Faizabad sit-in.



"We want to know who was the mastermind of the Faizabad sit-in," he remarked, expressing annoyance over the decision not being implemented since its issuance on February 6, 2019.

More to follow...