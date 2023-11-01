 
world
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Web Desk

Laying it bare, Barcelona museum embraces nudist experience with special tour

Nudist experience is aimed to provide a more immersive way to explore the museum's exhibits

Web Desk

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Guide Edgard Mestre talks with Marta, 59, as they take part in a nudist visit to the Archaeology Museum of Catalonia about The Bronzes of Race exhibition of Luigi Spina’s photographs depicting two large Greek bronze statues of naked in Barcelona, Spain October 28, 2023 — Reuters
In a unique cultural event, the Museum of Archaeology of Catalonia in Barcelona welcomed nudist visitors during a special 90-minute tour. 

This collaboration with the Catalan Naturism Club aimed to provide a different and more immersive way to explore the museum's exhibits.

The focus of the tour was the "Bronzes of Riace" exhibition, featuring Luigi Spina's photographs portraying two magnificent Greek bronze statues of naked warriors from the 5th century BC, discovered near Riace, Italy, in 1972. 

Guide Edgard, who led the tour without clothing, explained the intention was to create a more vibrant and non-traditional museum experience. The idea was to enable visitors to feel a deeper connection with the art they were observing.

The museum's website promised participants the opportunity to "admire the works by posing in the same situation as they are, completely naked and surrounded by other bodies." 

This novel approach aimed to emphasise the historical significance of nudity, helping to eliminate any sense of shame or discomfort associated with the human body. 

Visitors, like health worker Marta, found the experience just as intense as viewing the exhibition with clothes on but with a newfound understanding and appreciation for the historical context of nudity.

