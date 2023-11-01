 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
In meeting with COAS Munir, Azerbaijan top leaders vow to take military ties to new level

Army chief pays official visit to Azerbaijan, emphasises enhancing cooperation in fields of defence and training

COAS General Asim Munir and his delegation of Pakistani military officials seen in a meeting with Azerbaijans leadership on November 1, 2023. — ISPR
COAS General Asim Munir and his delegation of Pakistani military officials seen in a meeting with Azerbaijan's leadership on November 1, 2023. — ISPR

  • Army chief's visit aimed at enhancing military-to-military ties.
  • COAS receives warm welcome at General Staff Headquarters, Baku. 
  • Gen Munir appreciates operational readiness of Azerbaijan army. 

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is currently on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the aim of enhancing military-to-military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

On the trip, the army chief met Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, defence minister, first deputy minister and chief of general staff and commander of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

The political and military leadership of Azerbaijan vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their armed forces to a new level, the military's media wing said.

"Political and military leadership of Azerbaijan acknowledged the continued support of Pakistan," the ISPR added.

Earlier, COAS Gen Munir received a warm welcome and a Guard of Honour at the General Staff Headquarters. On the occasion, the army chief also laid a floral wreath at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

During his meetings with the Azerbaijan leaders, the army chief emphasised enhancing cooperation in the fields of defence and training. He also appreciated the high morale and remarkable standard of operational readiness of Azerbaijani Armed Forces. 

