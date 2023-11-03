Drew Barrymore gets a proposal by Pauly Shore on talk show - watch

Drew Barrymore has yet to respond to Pauly Shore's surprise proposal

file footage

The Drew Barrymore Show surprised viewers on Friday, which featured a marriage proposal for the host.



Barrymore was conducting an interview with actor and comedian Pauly Shore, who opened up on various aspects of his life, including his love life and his late mom Mitzi Shore, who’s a personal idol of the Charlie’s Angels star.

During the interview, Pauly got candid about his singlehood, saying, “It’s weird because I’m not in a relationship now.”

He added: “It’s very very difficult for me to have a girlfriend because it’s hard for me to let love in, because I’m scared to get hurt.”

Barrymore asked him what his ideal partner would be like, to which the Jury Duty actor said that he wants his partner to be his friend, first and foremost.

He then began to talk about his mother again and confessed that she had wished for Barrymore to marry Pauly. He then pulled out a ring and proposed to the 48-year-old.

Surprised, Barrymore asked if he was serious, and he said, “Might as well, right?”

Playing coy, Drew Barrymore left the viewers wondering what her answer will be as she told them, "You'll have to stay tuned for the answer, and come back tomorrow!”