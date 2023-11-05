Insiders break silence on Tom Brady, Irina Shayk’s breakup

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s split has become a hot topic and insiders are finally here to set the record straight

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk has just become a topic of massive discussion and insiders have stepped forward to offer some insight into the reason behind their breakup.

According to the insiders, “Tom really likes Irina. They had chemistry. But the timing was off.”

All these admissions have been made during their converastion with OK magazine, and per reports, “Irina totally understood” Brady’s situation considering “Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. There are no hard feelings.”

For those unversed, it was previously reported that the duo met at Joe Nahmad’s wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy.

Reportedly, “The wedding was crawling with A-listers, but Irina made a beeline for Tom” and “she made the first move and pretty much seduced him — not that he wasn’t willing!”

But it ended rather quickly the insider added. “You wouldn’t expect that when you put two of the most beautiful people in the world together, but it happens,” they also added. “They’ll bounce back, though. If history is any sign, neither one of them will be single for long.”

Irina Shayk's Thoughts on Tom Brady Split:

Shayk recently addressed the split herself too, and told CBS News Sunday Morning, “I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“I wouldn’t have any other life, I wouldn’t have done it if they say, ‘Can you change something in your life?’ I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.”

“It’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for,” though she also added.

“My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you were in your 20s, it’s, you know — sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”