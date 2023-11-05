Selena Gomez enjoys night out with Taylor Swift amid Instagram backlash

Selena Gomez made her first public appearance with Taylor Swift after threatening to delete her Instagram account

Selena Gomez made her first public appearance with Taylor Swift after threatening to delete her Instagram account.

The 31-year-old singer was seen holding hands with her bestie for a girls’ night out. in New York City.

The Fetish hitmaker donned a brown turtleneck sweater dress with a gold leather belt that tightened her waist. She styled her dark hair into a bun to highlight a pair of large, gold hoops earrings.

The outing comes after Selena said she’d delete her Instagram account in response to harsh criticism for staying silent on the Israeli-Palestinian aggression as she told her 430 million followers that a post would not "change the world.”

"We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good. I just can't stand innocent people getting hurt. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't,” she penned in a now-deleted post.

After drawing more backlash for the “tone-deaf” statement and a reminder that she spoke up during Ukraine-Russia war, Selena again wrote, “I’m done. I'm taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on.”

However, she just turned off comments on all of her posts and hasn’t posted on her social media since then.

While Travis Kelce, Taylor's NFL star boyfriend, is away for a match in Germany, she enjoyed the night with more of her girl besties including Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Brittany Mahomes, and Sophie Turner.

