David and Victoria Beckhams’ former bodyguard dishes on their home dynamics

David and Victoria Beckhams’ former bodyguard has spilled the beans on the dynamics of their private life

While the Beckhams maintain an image of privacy and discretion regarding their famous family, a once trusted bodyguard recently provided insight into the household order.

Craig Ainsworth, who protected David, Victoria and their children for two years, noted that Victoria clearly holds the position of authority.

As an ex-marine specially trained to guard high profile clients, Ainsworth observed the dynamics from within the home security perimeter.

He described Victoria as "the boss" who stays focused on parenting and career ambitions.

Meanwhile, David handles family commitments with his usual enthusiastic charm.

“I feel most women are in charge and just let us men feel like we’re in charge half the time,” said Craig.

He added: “David and Victoria are both highly professional and have had so much security we’re like back- ground noise to them, we’re part of the furniture. David was charming.”

Craig praised the couple for raising their kids well and maintaining their family unit even after facing heightened backlash episodes during their marriage.

He said: “Victoria kept to herself, she would be with the kids or working, with the spotlight they have been under, their kids are well-behaved.”

“To have that level of fame and maintain their family unit, they must be doing something right.”