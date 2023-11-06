 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

K-Pop star G-Dragon questioned in drug controversy involving BTS members

BIGBANG frontman G-Dragon was questioned for four hours in a drug scandal also involving BTS members

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 06, 2023

BIGBANG frontman G-Dragon was questioned for four hours in a drug scandal also involving BTS members
BIGBANG frontman G-Dragon was questioned for four hours in a drug scandal also involving BTS members

On Monday, former BIGBANG frontman G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, reported to police for interrogation about illegal drug use accusations.

The 35-year-old singer appeared at an Incheon police station, where Parasite fame Lee Sun-kyun was also questioned separately about similar allegations. Both men denied any wrongdoing.

G-Dragon spent around four hours with investigators before denying the drug claims. He provided a negative test result during the interview. Leaving the police station, G-Dragon insisted to the media he was innocent of any criminal drug activities and stated he was fully cooperating with the inquiry.

These questionings come as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol aggressively cracks down on narcotics cases. Several high-profile figures have faced arrests in recent months.

BIGBANG found success after debuting in 2006, dominating the K-pop scene, but members have since pursued solo careers.

This comes after reports also implicated K-Pop band BTS’ members in the drug case, alleging that some members of the world-famous boy-band frequented the hostess bar implicated in an ongoing drug controversy

Following the reports, BTS label HYBE released statements warning of legal action against those spreading "baseless" rumors against the band members.

In a statement late in October, they said, "We want to make it unequivocally clear that the rumors surrounding our artists and a specific location in downtown Seoul, alleged to be associated with illegal substances, are entirely baseless. BTS members have no knowledge of the location in question and have never visited the infamous bar."

They added: "HYBE has a zero-tolerance policy for the dissemination of false information and defamation and is pursuing civil and criminal legal actions. We have already taken legal action against those spreading false information about our artists."

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly fires back at critics over cringeworthy Grand Prix interview

Machine Gun Kelly fires back at critics over cringeworthy Grand Prix interview
How Hugh Jackman coping after Deborra-Lee Furness split?

How Hugh Jackman coping after Deborra-Lee Furness split?
Khloe Kardashian shares heartwarming 'tooth fairy surprise' for daughter True video

Khloe Kardashian shares heartwarming 'tooth fairy surprise' for daughter True
David Beckham lights up the night with family firework show for Harper video

David Beckham lights up the night with family firework show for Harper
Prince Harry ‘battling to cope’ with Meghan Markle ‘clash’ - new pic

Prince Harry ‘battling to cope’ with Meghan Markle ‘clash’ - new pic
Royal engagements show Prince William and Kate being shown their place?

Royal engagements show Prince William and Kate being shown their place?

Priscilla Presley spills the beans on 'no-remarry' promise after Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley spills the beans on 'no-remarry' promise after Elvis Presley
Angelina Jolie's father slams her for 'disappointing' political views

Angelina Jolie's father slams her for 'disappointing' political views
Prince William meets PM Lee Hsien Loong, President Tharman in Singapore

Prince William meets PM Lee Hsien Loong, President Tharman in Singapore
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘going through a rough patch’?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘going through a rough patch’?
Prince William keeps King Charles head high after Prince Harry’s latest snub video

Prince William keeps King Charles head high after Prince Harry’s latest snub
Prince Harry becoming less valuable to Meghan Markle with each passing day video

Prince Harry becoming less valuable to Meghan Markle with each passing day