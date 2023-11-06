K-Pop star G-Dragon questioned in drug controversy involving BTS members

BIGBANG frontman G-Dragon was questioned for four hours in a drug scandal also involving BTS members

On Monday, former BIGBANG frontman G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, reported to police for interrogation about illegal drug use accusations.

The 35-year-old singer appeared at an Incheon police station, where Parasite fame Lee Sun-kyun was also questioned separately about similar allegations. Both men denied any wrongdoing.

G-Dragon spent around four hours with investigators before denying the drug claims. He provided a negative test result during the interview. Leaving the police station, G-Dragon insisted to the media he was innocent of any criminal drug activities and stated he was fully cooperating with the inquiry.

These questionings come as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol aggressively cracks down on narcotics cases. Several high-profile figures have faced arrests in recent months.

BIGBANG found success after debuting in 2006, dominating the K-pop scene, but members have since pursued solo careers.

This comes after reports also implicated K-Pop band BTS’ members in the drug case, alleging that some members of the world-famous boy-band frequented the hostess bar implicated in an ongoing drug controversy

Following the reports, BTS label HYBE released statements warning of legal action against those spreading "baseless" rumors against the band members.

In a statement late in October, they said, "We want to make it unequivocally clear that the rumors surrounding our artists and a specific location in downtown Seoul, alleged to be associated with illegal substances, are entirely baseless. BTS members have no knowledge of the location in question and have never visited the infamous bar."

They added: "HYBE has a zero-tolerance policy for the dissemination of false information and defamation and is pursuing civil and criminal legal actions. We have already taken legal action against those spreading false information about our artists."