Monday, November 06, 2023
Melanie Walker

David Beckham lights up the night with family firework show for Harper

David Beckham and family create cherished memories with a cozy Bonfire Night fireworks display

Melanie Walker

Monday, November 06, 2023

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, along with their children, created a heartwarming family memory by celebrating Bonfire Night with a spectacular firework show. 

The 48-year-old former professional footballer, his wife Victoria, 49, and their two children, Harper, 12, and Romeo, 21, gathered in their garden for a cozy and festive evening.

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share several snapshots of their family celebration. In the photos, we see David Beckham taking on the role of a fireworks expert, sparking colorful explosions in the night sky, while Harper and Romeo watched in awe. 

The couple's other children, Brooklyn, 24, and Cruz, 18, were notably absent from the festivities, presumably engaged in their own endeavors.

Earlier in the day, David Beckham showed off his country attire, donning wellington boots, a quilted jacket, and a beige top hat, much to Victoria's disapproval. 

The Inter Miami president seemed to be in high spirits as he attended to his garden and indulged in a cup of mulled wine.

The family's celebration was a heartwarming glimpse into their lives, reminding us that even global icons like the Beckhams treasure simple family moments on special occasions.

