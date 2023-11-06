How Matthew Perry saved Chandler Bing by getting THIS scene deleted

A Friends co-star recently revealed how Matthew Perry saved his Chandler Bing character from getting cancelled by fans

How Matthew Perry saved Chandler Bing by getting THIS 'Friends' scene deleted

Actress Lisa Cash, who starred as an extra in the sitcom, told TMZ that the beloved comedic actor was meant to cheat on his screen wife Monica Geller, played by Courtney Cox, in the Las Vegas episode titled The One in Vegas: Part 1.

“The scene was that the couple starts arguing in Vegas about Monica having lunch with her ex-boyfriend Richard and Chandler goes up to the room, orders room service and I bring it up as a hotel staffer,” she told the outlet.

Lisa added, “According to the original script, we end up talking and laughing which makes Chandler cheat on his wife with my character.”

However, Matthew, who wasn’t comfortable, asked for it to be changed, “We rehearsed the scene and were about to shoot it in front of a live audience, but he went up to the writers and told them that Friends fans would never forgive him for this."

The scenes were then removed from the script and Lisa ended up playing the role of a flight attendant with Ross and Rachel, played by David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, respectively.

Matthew died on October 28 after suffering a cardiac arrest in his LA home's jacuzzi and subsequently drowned to death.