 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

How Matthew Perry saved Chandler Bing by getting THIS scene deleted

A Friends co-star recently revealed how Matthew Perry saved his Chandler Bing character from getting cancelled by fans

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 06, 2023

How Matthew Perry saved Chandler Bing by getting THIS Friends scene deleted
How Matthew Perry saved Chandler Bing by getting THIS 'Friends' scene deleted

A Friends co-star recently revealed how Matthew Perry saved his Chandler Bing character from getting cancelled by fans.

Actress Lisa Cash, who starred as an extra in the sitcom, told TMZ that the beloved comedic actor was meant to cheat on his screen wife Monica Geller, played by Courtney Cox, in the Las Vegas episode titled The One in Vegas: Part 1.

“The scene was that the couple starts arguing in Vegas about Monica having lunch with her ex-boyfriend Richard and Chandler goes up to the room, orders room service and I bring it up as a hotel staffer,” she told the outlet.

Lisa added, “According to the original script, we end up talking and laughing which makes Chandler cheat on his wife with my character.”

However, Matthew, who wasn’t comfortable, asked for it to be changed, “We rehearsed the scene and were about to shoot it in front of a live audience, but he went up to the writers and told them that Friends fans would never forgive him for this."

The scenes were then removed from the script and Lisa ended up playing the role of a flight attendant with Ross and Rachel, played by David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, respectively.

Matthew died on October 28 after suffering a cardiac arrest in his LA home's jacuzzi and subsequently drowned to death.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'
Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie
Meghan Markle mocked over Las Vegas dance video video

Meghan Markle mocked over Las Vegas dance video

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe lauded for bold choices

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe lauded for bold choices
Sylvester Stallone shares 'abusive' father deathbed chat

Sylvester Stallone shares 'abusive' father deathbed chat
Katy Perry gives adorable shoutout to daughter Daisy Dove at Vegas show

Katy Perry gives adorable shoutout to daughter Daisy Dove at Vegas show
Dancing with the Stars swings to Taylor Swift's tunes with special episode

Dancing with the Stars swings to Taylor Swift's tunes with special episode

Machine Gun Kelly's flaky encounter with F1 interviewer goes viral: Watch video

Machine Gun Kelly's flaky encounter with F1 interviewer goes viral: Watch
UK hits jackpot with King Charles' foreign visit

UK hits jackpot with King Charles' foreign visit

Rebecca Loos’s searing remarks, David and Victoria Beckham ‘have to suck it up’

Rebecca Loos’s searing remarks, David and Victoria Beckham ‘have to suck it up’

Prince Harry’s updated plans for King Charles’ 75th birthday leaked

Prince Harry’s updated plans for King Charles’ 75th birthday leaked
Nick Jonas gives a peek into family fun at Jonas Brothers concert

Nick Jonas gives a peek into family fun at Jonas Brothers concert