Monday, November 06, 2023
Meghan Markle mocked over Las Vegas dance video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at Kary Perry's concert

Monday, November 06, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew to Las Vegas to attend Katy Pery's concert.

While the couple received backlash for taking a "private jet" to the concert, others praised them for dismissing rumors of their separation by putting up a united front.

The couple's naysayers, however, found something to corroborate their claims that there was something wrong between the couple.

A video of Meghan Markle dancing at the concert was widely circulated with captions mocking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They said the Duchess might have looked happy in the video but her husband sat with a glum face hinting at the issues between the couple.



