James Corden previously said he quit 'The Late Late Show' because he wanted to move back to his home in UK

James Corden ditches family for new job in America

James Corden has landed a new job in the US, despite claiming that he quit The Late Late Show because he wanted to move back to the UK.

Previously, he revealed plans to fly back home because he wanted to spend more time with his wife Julia and their 11-year-old son Max as he wanted to "put down roots in London."

However, the Carpool Karaoke host is now headed for a new gig at American broadcaster SiriusXM for a show called This Life of Mine. This will be marking the 49-year-old comedian’s professional airwaves debut.

For the new venture, James will be using his 8-year-experience of showbiz hosting to chat with the "world's biggest stars," a task similar to what he excelled at CBS television.

The new show will reportedly start next year and will feature weekly episodes.

"I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM. Scott [Greenstein] and the whole team have made me feel so welcome as I start this new chapter. It's a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire," said James, according to Mirror.