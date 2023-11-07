 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Bianca Censori wants 'tacky’ Kim Kardashian to 'mind her own business'

Bianca Censori thinks Kim Kardashian needs to 'step back' and leave Kanye West alone

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Bianca Censori thinks Kim Kardashian needs to step back and leave Kanye West alone
Bianca Censori thinks Kim Kardashian needs to 'step back' and leave Kanye West alone

Bianca Censori thinks Kim Kardashian’s remarks about her husband Kanye West not having any security at his apartment has put her kids’ safety at risk.

Kim made claims of her ex-husband not having any ‘nanny, chef or security” during a recently aired episode of The Kardashians.

”North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment,’” she said.

But Kanye’s current wife thinks Kim should refrain from making any comments about their life, “and mind her own business.”

“Bianca thinks it was quite tacky of Kim to divulge this information on The Kardashians and, by doing so, she was actually putting her kids' safety in jeopardy,” an insider told DailyMail.com.

“The public doesn't need to know that their kids would be without protection at any time.”

“She just wants Kim to stop talking about her husband Kanye in a negative light to try and make herself look better.”

Kim shares all four of her kids with ex-husband Kanye West. They are parents to North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian fuels Odell Beckham Jr. romance rumors at birthday bash

Kim Kardashian fuels Odell Beckham Jr. romance rumors at birthday bash
Taylor Swift comes forward to strengthen democratic process in US

Taylor Swift comes forward to strengthen democratic process in US
Netflix’s 'Stranger Things' season 5 opening scene revealed

Netflix’s 'Stranger Things' season 5 opening scene revealed

Robert De Niro's assistant receives abusive text amid legal battle

Robert De Niro's assistant receives abusive text amid legal battle
Protest held against King Charles outside UK parliament video

Protest held against King Charles outside UK parliament

Prince William honours five environmental innovators

Prince William honours five environmental innovators
Barbra Streisand reveals why she's bidding farewell to showbiz

Barbra Streisand reveals why she's bidding farewell to showbiz
King Charles's sister sends strong message ahead of State Opening

King Charles's sister sends strong message ahead of State Opening

Prince Harry releases a video statement

Prince Harry releases a video statement
Harry Styles buzz cut leaves fans in frenzy: Is it the Taylor Swift effect?

Harry Styles buzz cut leaves fans in frenzy: Is it the Taylor Swift effect?
Hugh Jackman offers Deborra Lee millions in exchange for 'staying quiet'

Hugh Jackman offers Deborra Lee millions in exchange for 'staying quiet'
Gwyneth Paltrow on acting comeback alongside Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow on acting comeback alongside Robert Downey Jr.