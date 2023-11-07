Bianca Censori wants 'tacky’ Kim Kardashian to 'mind her own business'

Bianca Censori thinks Kim Kardashian needs to 'step back' and leave Kanye West alone

Bianca Censori thinks Kim Kardashian’s remarks about her husband Kanye West not having any security at his apartment has put her kids’ safety at risk.

Kim made claims of her ex-husband not having any ‘nanny, chef or security” during a recently aired episode of The Kardashians.

”North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment,’” she said.

But Kanye’s current wife thinks Kim should refrain from making any comments about their life, “and mind her own business.”

“Bianca thinks it was quite tacky of Kim to divulge this information on The Kardashians and, by doing so, she was actually putting her kids' safety in jeopardy,” an insider told DailyMail.com.

“The public doesn't need to know that their kids would be without protection at any time.”

“She just wants Kim to stop talking about her husband Kanye in a negative light to try and make herself look better.”

Kim shares all four of her kids with ex-husband Kanye West. They are parents to North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.