Patrick Dempsey reacts to Sexiest Man Alive title: 'I was shocked'

Patrick Dempsey shares he was initially in shock when he heard about the Sexiest Man Alive title news

Patrick Dempsey clinched the People's Sexiest Man Alive crown in 2023. But, the Grey's Anatomy star revealed he did not believe at first about getting the honor.



Talking to the outlet, the 57-year-old shared his initial reaction to the title, "I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I've always been the bridesmaid!"

The Enchanted star continued, "I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good."

Sharing his kids' reaction to the heartthrob title, the father-of-three said they are "just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn't be," he noted. "Which is good; they keep me young."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Patrick will display his acting chops in Michael Mann-helmed Ferrari.

Discussing the highly-anticipated film, the actor said, "I'd been following the movie for years, so I called Michael and said, 'I want to discuss being a part of this,'" he recounted.

"That taught me if you really want something, you have to do it yourself."