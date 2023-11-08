 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton gives Sophie a run for her money as she dons military fatigues

The Princess of Wales donned a military uniform in the latest royal engagement

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Kate Middleton gives Sophie a run for her money as she dons military fatigues
Kate Middleton gives Sophie a run for her money as she dons military fatigues 

Kate Middleton wore military fatigues as she visited 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards (QDG), according to the local media.

During her visit, the Princess of Wales received a brief on the Regiment from Senior Officers. 

She met members of the Regiment and their families without her husband Prince William who was in Singapore for the Earthshot Prize awards.

Kate Middleton was pictured in military uniform just days after the Duchess of Edinburgh donned a military jacket in Canada.

Sophie watched her military affiliations compete in a series of physical and mental challenges for The Countess of Wessex Cup, which was set up in 2012.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are undertaking more and more foreign trips after some media outlets started dubbing Prince William global statesman.

Some people saw internal politics within the royal family at play when the Duke of Edinburgh and his wife recently visited Turkey and Italy respectively.

As Prince William met the Turkish president during his visit, his wife was attending a state funeral of Giorgio Napolitano.

Multiple royal observers think the couple was chosen to represent the UK abroad by the foreign office. Others believe Queen Camilla might have influenced King Charles to show William his place.

Monarchists loyal to Queen Camilla have used her attendance to take swipes at Prince William. Commenting on Sophie's visit, they have asked why "the UK government didn't send 'global statesman' Prince William to represent it.

They believe the Duchess of Edinburgh is more than stately and reliable, which is why the government sent her to carry out a high-profile engagement which is usually carried out by the heir.

They are convinced that the UK government can't rely on Prince William to carry out his duties.

There are also speculations that there is "something going on" between the Foreign Office and the Kensington Palace.

Amid Sophie's visit to Italy, it was claimed that Kensington Palace allegedly wrote to the Foreign Office requesting to be sent on a tour to New Zealand and Australia this summer but did not get any response.

The claims being made by the heir's critics could not be independently confirmed but if the British tabloid is to be believed there's a secret war going on between the Waleses and the Queen.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s biographer risks a ‘full-blown’ declaration of hostilities

Prince Harry’s biographer risks a ‘full-blown’ declaration of hostilities
BTS Jungkook, Suga tease Jimin for being 'a total mess'

BTS Jungkook, Suga tease Jimin for being 'a total mess'

Prince William and Kate Middleton about to hit a new milestone

Prince William and Kate Middleton about to hit a new milestone

Taylor Swift lands in Argentina for Eras Tour, is Travis Kelce with her?

Taylor Swift lands in Argentina for Eras Tour, is Travis Kelce with her?
Irina Shayk on co-parenting with Bradley Cooper: ‘He's the best father’

Irina Shayk on co-parenting with Bradley Cooper: ‘He's the best father’
Ben Affleck ex-wife Jennifer Garner Packed On PDA with Boyfriend

Ben Affleck ex-wife Jennifer Garner Packed On PDA with Boyfriend

Netflix's ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ first look poster is here - see pic

Netflix's ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ first look poster is here - see pic
Prince Harry a ‘wayward son’ is struggling with ‘Californian twang’

Prince Harry a ‘wayward son’ is struggling with ‘Californian twang’
Prince William reveals Prince Louis' taste in music

Prince William reveals Prince Louis' taste in music

Matthew Perry's comedy in 'Friends' was credited as 'therapy'

Matthew Perry's comedy in 'Friends' was credited as 'therapy'
‘The White Lotus’ creator teases a 'supersized' season 3: 'Bigger, crazier'

‘The White Lotus’ creator teases a 'supersized' season 3: 'Bigger, crazier'
‘Mean Girls’ trailer: Watch Reneé Rapp lead ‘The Plastics’ as Regina George video

‘Mean Girls’ trailer: Watch Reneé Rapp lead ‘The Plastics’ as Regina George