Meghan Markle, Prince Harry getting 'cozy' with Hollywood 'power broker'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly changing the course of their career with Hollywood networkers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who flew to for a Katy Perry concert last week, met with "super networker" Michael Kives and Wall Street titan Ken Griffin.

While an insider reveals Kives is a "power broker," they add: "This really presents a cozy picture of Meghan and Harry's growing network.

"Who only knows what Harry and Griffin could be talking about. It's all about power and money and who knows whom."

Meanwhile, biographer Andrew Morton says: "Meghan is making her own life on the West Coast.”

"The Royal Family is very much in the rearview mirror of her life. She’s moved on.

"From what I gather, Meghan is going to start a new, updated version of [her lifestyle website] The Tig.

He added: "So I think [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] got their own lives, and they’ve worked it out.

"And every day that passes, they’re more established in California,” noted Mr Morton.