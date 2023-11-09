 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 09, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Travis Kelce's stealthy plan for Taylor Swift's South American gigs revealed

Taylor will perform at three sold-out shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, followed by two nights this weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 09, 2023

Travis Kelces stealthy plan for Taylor Swifts South American gigs revealed
Travis Kelce's stealthy plan for Taylor Swift's South American gigs revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their romance to new heights as it has been revealed that the NFL player has a stealthy plan to spice up the pop sensation's South American leg of her Eras Tour concerts.

Swift is scheduled to kick off her South America shows on November 9, 2023, and it has now been confirmed that her beau will be having a fan moment as he has decided to attend the gigs.

Travis Kelce confirms his appearance at Swift's gigs

According to Page Six, sources close to the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end have confirmed that the 34-year-old sports star will surely travel for Midnight hitmaker's gigs, adding, "Travis will make sure to return in time for his NFL duties."

The insider continued, "Travis has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday." Kansas City Chiefs' next match will be against Travis's brother Jason Kelce's team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on November 20, 2023.

Travis Kelce's next match

Since the pop music icon travelled solo to Argentina for her gigs, there has been a lot of speculation about whether Travis will be attending the shows or not. 

Swift's Eras tour South American gigs 

Taylor will perform at three sold-out shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, followed by two nights this weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

More From Entertainment:

Irina Shayk's intriguing twist in Tom Brady relationship saga video

Irina Shayk's intriguing twist in Tom Brady relationship saga
A$AP Rocky's assault case takes dark turn with A$AP Relli's testimony

A$AP Rocky's assault case takes dark turn with A$AP Relli's testimony
King Charles 'crawls around for hours' for Queen Camilla's grandchildren

King Charles 'crawls around for hours' for Queen Camilla's grandchildren
Meghan Markle quitting 'wicked royal kingdom' cries in strategy change

Meghan Markle quitting 'wicked royal kingdom' cries in strategy change
Travis Kelce's ambiguous statements keep Taylor Swift fans in suspense

Travis Kelce's ambiguous statements keep Taylor Swift fans in suspense
The truth behind Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship

The truth behind Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship
Prince William reveals why he is patron of less charities: 'Focus'

Prince William reveals why he is patron of less charities: 'Focus'
Prince William, Kate Middleton trying 'odd' ways to seem relatable to youngsters

Prince William, Kate Middleton trying 'odd' ways to seem relatable to youngsters
Zac Efron faces vicious trolling over changed appearance after accident

Zac Efron faces vicious trolling over changed appearance after accident
Kourtney Kardashian turns baby boy's birth to business

Kourtney Kardashian turns baby boy's birth to business
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry getting 'cozy' with Hollywood 'power broker'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry getting 'cozy' with Hollywood 'power broker'
Hollywood A-listers' secret approach to defy ageing: Read More

Hollywood A-listers' secret approach to defy ageing: Read More