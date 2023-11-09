Taylor will perform at three sold-out shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, followed by two nights this weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Travis Kelce's stealthy plan for Taylor Swift's South American gigs revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their romance to new heights as it has been revealed that the NFL player has a stealthy plan to spice up the pop sensation's South American leg of her Eras Tour concerts.

Swift is scheduled to kick off her South America shows on November 9, 2023, and it has now been confirmed that her beau will be having a fan moment as he has decided to attend the gigs.

Travis Kelce confirms his appearance at Swift's gigs

According to Page Six, sources close to the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end have confirmed that the 34-year-old sports star will surely travel for Midnight hitmaker's gigs, adding, "Travis will make sure to return in time for his NFL duties."

The insider continued, "Travis has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday." Kansas City Chiefs' next match will be against Travis's brother Jason Kelce's team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on November 20, 2023.

Travis Kelce's next match

Since the pop music icon travelled solo to Argentina for her gigs, there has been a lot of speculation about whether Travis will be attending the shows or not.

Swift's Eras tour South American gigs

Taylor will perform at three sold-out shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, followed by two nights this weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.