Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Cardi B spills the beans on husband Offset's kitchen duties

Cardi B reveals who is the better cook between her and husband Offset as she talks about Thanksgiving plans.

While speaking to People with Patti LaBelle, the Bodak Yellow rapper shared, “I could cook but it’s just certain things I just don’t like to do.” She then continues to praise Offset for always making a “mean” breakfast.

“He can cook a little something,” said Cardi B while talking about her latest collaboration with Whipshots and Patti ’s food line, Patti’s Good Life.

The seasonal partnership happens to be between the duo’s two dessert products i.e. Whipshots alcoholic whipped cream and Patti’s Good Life pies.

When asked what else Patti and Cardi are planning to make for Thanksgiving, the Grammy winners replied with different answers.

The Bongos hitmaker shared that her plans for the festivities change every year as she, Offset and their kids, Kulture Kiari and Wave Set, juggle their schedules between her New York-based family and her husband's folks.

The rapper continues to add that no matter which part of the country they are, she is "not allowed" to step in the the kitchen, “They don’t trust me yet,” Cardi concludes jokingly.

