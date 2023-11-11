 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Shania Twain's heartfelt thanks in tragic accident update

Shania commends the courage shown by her team as well as the local community who helped them

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Shania Twains heartfelt thanks in tragic accident update
Shania Twain's heartfelt thanks in tragic accident update

Shania Twain has broken her silence on a tragic accident that her tour crew buses faced earlier this week. The singer took to Instagram Stories and thanked her fans for their continuous support throughout this testing time.

Shania Twain provides an update about her crew's accident 

The 58-year-old music star wrote, "Thank you so much for the outpour of love and support from everyone." 

The Grammy-winning artist provided an update regarding the crew who met the accident, stating, "First and foremost my touring family is safe. Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support."

Shania Twains heartfelt thanks in tragic accident update
Shania Twain's heartfelt thanks in tragic accident update

Shania commended the courage shown by her team as well as the local community who helped them. The singer-songwriter said, "The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal, in the face of the very scary scenario."

The You're Still the One singer concluded her statement with a heartwarming note that read, "Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same (red heart emoji)."

Shania Twain's crew member buses involved in an accident

Two buses from Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour crew met a tragic accident because of poor driving conditions due to inclement weather on Wednesday. The songstress remained safe as she was not in the truck or bus involved in the accident.

More From Entertainment:

Ian Somerhalder ditches Hollywood glam for herbs and mini-donkeys

Ian Somerhalder ditches Hollywood glam for herbs and mini-donkeys
Keke Palmer wins sole custody of son with restraining order for Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer wins sole custody of son with restraining order for Darius Jackson
Taylor Swift postpones Buenos Aires show amid chaotic weather

Taylor Swift postpones Buenos Aires show amid chaotic weather
Zendaya's casting as lead in upcoming 'Cleopatra' movie sparks controversy

Zendaya's casting as lead in upcoming 'Cleopatra' movie sparks controversy
Ryan Reynolds drops 'Deadpool 3's' delayed release date

Ryan Reynolds drops 'Deadpool 3's' delayed release date
Meghan Markle’s nonsense speaks volumes: 'The rift can't be more wider'

Meghan Markle’s nonsense speaks volumes: 'The rift can't be more wider'
Megan Fox unveils her worst revenge on ex-boyfriend

Megan Fox unveils her worst revenge on ex-boyfriend
Ben Affleck teases Jennifer Lopez as he steps out with ex-wife Garner?

Ben Affleck teases Jennifer Lopez as he steps out with ex-wife Garner?
Charity founder ‘really excited’ as Prince Harry joins it as Global Ambassador

Charity founder ‘really excited’ as Prince Harry joins it as Global Ambassador
Elon Musk evades ex Grimes’ legal team around the globe: ‘Nope, not here’

Elon Musk evades ex Grimes’ legal team around the globe: ‘Nope, not here’

King Charles, Prince William devise plan to preempt impending onslaught?

King Charles, Prince William devise plan to preempt impending onslaught?

‘Dull’ and ‘insight-free’ Elon Musk biography to inspire upcoming biopic

‘Dull’ and ‘insight-free’ Elon Musk biography to inspire upcoming biopic