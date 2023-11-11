Shania commends the courage shown by her team as well as the local community who helped them

Shania Twain's heartfelt thanks in tragic accident update

Shania Twain has broken her silence on a tragic accident that her tour crew buses faced earlier this week. The singer took to Instagram Stories and thanked her fans for their continuous support throughout this testing time.

Shania Twain provides an update about her crew's accident

The 58-year-old music star wrote, "Thank you so much for the outpour of love and support from everyone."

The Grammy-winning artist provided an update regarding the crew who met the accident, stating, "First and foremost my touring family is safe. Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support."

Shania commended the courage shown by her team as well as the local community who helped them. The singer-songwriter said, "The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal, in the face of the very scary scenario."

The You're Still the One singer concluded her statement with a heartwarming note that read, "Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same (red heart emoji)."

Shania Twain's crew member buses involved in an accident

Two buses from Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour crew met a tragic accident because of poor driving conditions due to inclement weather on Wednesday. The songstress remained safe as she was not in the truck or bus involved in the accident.