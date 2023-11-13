Prince Harry to ‘turn his back on the showbusiness life’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for allegedly trying to 'walk away from showbiz'

File Footage

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry my very son ‘decide to turn his back on the showbusiness life’.



These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

The converastion initially arose once Ms Boshoff pointed out in a Daily Mail piece, “Both companies don't have that kind of money to splash around any more.”

There are even “Further incidents of so-called bad timings that beggar belief include the launch of Meghan's podcast — publicity for this was impacted by the death of HM the Queen — and their explosive and highly insensitive Oprah interview which, I'm told, the couple felt was overshadowed by the failing health of Prince Philip, who died soon afterwards.”

In the event of this, Ms Boshoff believes, “sympathy will be scarce” now that things are changing.

“Meghan, incidentally, is a great believer in fate,” too.

Ms Boshoff claimed, “I'm told she consulted a psychic to the stars, Mama Fay, at the suggestion of one of her Suits co-stars and was told that she was going to meet a man who was 'like a king' — and going to be globally famous, to boot.”

“But, luck aside, the big question is how long before Harry turns his back on the showbusiness life, for which he is obviously ill-suited and seems entirely uncomfortable with?” she also asked before signing off.