 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry to ‘turn his back on the showbusiness life’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for allegedly trying to 'walk away from showbiz'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 13, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry my very son ‘decide to turn his back on the showbusiness life’.

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

The converastion initially arose once Ms Boshoff pointed out in a Daily Mail piece, “Both companies don't have that kind of money to splash around any more.”

There are even “Further incidents of so-called bad timings that beggar belief include the launch of Meghan's podcast — publicity for this was impacted by the death of HM the Queen — and their explosive and highly insensitive Oprah interview which, I'm told, the couple felt was overshadowed by the failing health of Prince Philip, who died soon afterwards.”

In the event of this, Ms Boshoff believes, “sympathy will be scarce” now that things are changing.

“Meghan, incidentally, is a great believer in fate,” too. 

Ms Boshoff claimed, “I'm told she consulted a psychic to the stars, Mama Fay, at the suggestion of one of her Suits co-stars and was told that she was going to meet a man who was 'like a king' — and going to be globally famous, to boot.”

“But, luck aside, the big question is how long before Harry turns his back on the showbusiness life, for which he is obviously ill-suited and seems entirely uncomfortable with?” she also asked before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry needs drive to get out of bed everyday

Prince Harry needs drive to get out of bed everyday
What Taylor Swift's father think of her relationship with Travis Kelce?

What Taylor Swift's father think of her relationship with Travis Kelce?
Prince Harry is becoming a ‘punch line’ with a ‘mean joke’ video

Prince Harry is becoming a ‘punch line’ with a ‘mean joke’
Kate Middleton plans her ‘biggest’ ever speech as royal: ‘Setting out vision for future’

Kate Middleton plans her ‘biggest’ ever speech as royal: ‘Setting out vision for future’
Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste talks paternity

Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste talks paternity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to celebrate King Charles birthday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to celebrate King Charles birthday
'One Tree Hill' alum predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's marriage timeline

'One Tree Hill' alum predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's marriage timeline
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support over King Charles birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support over King Charles birthday
Inside details of King Charles 75th birthday party leaked

Inside details of King Charles 75th birthday party leaked
Prince Harry takes major decision after cutting deal with King Charles

Prince Harry takes major decision after cutting deal with King Charles
King Charles shares his wish for 75th birthday, royal family hints at it video

King Charles shares his wish for 75th birthday, royal family hints at it
Britney Spears' manager lambasts recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live'

Britney Spears' manager lambasts recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live'