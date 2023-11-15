 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian spills the beans on North West's 'scammy' tactics

Kim Kardashian shared that she often gets calls from her friends who complain about North West scamming them with her business

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Kim Kardashian spills the beans on North West's 'scammy' tactics

Kim Kardashian recently shared that North West scams people through her small business.

The reality TV star said in an interview with GQ that her 10-year-old daughter takes advantage of people through the lemonade stall she runs. 

Claiming that North charges people 10 times more than the average cost, Kim detailed how she preps everything in order to run the stall smoothly. 

"She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon and goes down to the corner. She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there for hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them,” she said.

The SKIMS mogul added that if a random person stops by, she charges them $2, but if its a friendly face, North goes all out and charges much more. 

“I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change,'" Kim added.

Moreover, Kim also opened up about motherhood and how she tries to provide her children, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with a normal life despite her fame.

“I try to have my kids be as normal as possible. I understand that it is not a normal life. We’re never going to have a normal family life no matter what. As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can," she concluded.

