Meghan Markle feeds Prince Harry with 'hatred' against Royal family

Meghan Markle reportedly feeds her husband Prince Harry with hatred against the Royal family so that he would not return to UK.



Multiple outlets have reported that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has been house hunting in the UK as he misses his home country and wants to go back with Meghan and their kids.

However, the Duchess of Sussex is said to be against his decision and in an effort to change his mind, she is turning him against his own family so he would not even consider going back.

Speaking with GB News, royal expert Angela Levin said it was it was Meghan who “influenced” the Harry to leave the UK and the Royal Family.

“I think Meghan is a lot to blame and she's poured into him all the things that are terribly wrong and that she's made him really dislike his own family and his own country," she said.

Levin continued, "Meghan didn't like the UK. She found it too small. And if you'd ever listen to her carefully, she always wanted to talk about global."

"She wanted her work to be global. She feels to be global and the UK is not grand enough for her," the expert said of Meghan Markle, who was an actor before marrying Prince Harry.

There comments come after news broke that Harry wants to go back to England so that his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would have a bond with his family.