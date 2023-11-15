Prince Harry reportedly called King Charles to wish him on 75th birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic reacts to Duke’s call to King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s major critic and royal expert Angela Levin has expressed her views on reports the Duke will call his father King Charles on his 75th birthday.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the author of Harry: Conversations with the Prince tweeted “I get increasingly cynical. Someone lets the press know Harry will call his father, the King, today on his birthday.

Read More: Prince Harry finally offers olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday

“Is it just a publicity stunt to get people to like him again? Why tell us otherwise. It's a private matter something that once was so important to him.”

Meanwhile, there are claims Prince Harry has telephoned his father King Charles to wish him on his 75th birthday on Tuesday, November 14.

The Mirror UK quoted royal sources as saying it was likely to be a “nice surprise” for King Charles, who had not heard from his younger son, either by call or message, “for some time”.

Also Read: Prince William warned about rift with King Charles?

The monarch celebrated his 75th birthday with close friends and family last night at a private gathering alongside Queen Camilla at his Clarence House home.