 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic reacts to Duke’s call to King Charles

Prince Harry reportedly called King Charles to wish him on 75th birthday

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic reacts to Duke’s call to King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s major critic and royal expert Angela Levin has expressed her views on reports the Duke will call his father King Charles on his 75th birthday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the author of Harry: Conversations with the Prince tweeted “I get increasingly cynical. Someone lets the press know Harry will call his father, the King, today on his birthday.

Read More: Prince Harry finally offers olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday

“Is it just a publicity stunt to get people to like him again? Why tell us otherwise. It's a private matter something that once was so important to him.”

Meanwhile, there are claims Prince Harry has telephoned his father King Charles to wish him on his 75th birthday on Tuesday, November 14.

The Mirror UK quoted royal sources as saying it was likely to be a “nice surprise” for King Charles, who had not heard from his younger son, either by call or message, “for some time”.

Also Read: Prince William warned about rift with King Charles?

The monarch celebrated his 75th birthday with close friends and family last night at a private gathering alongside Queen Camilla at his Clarence House home.

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande family approves of her romance with Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande family approves of her romance with Ethan Slater
Meghan Markle makes first public appearance as Harry offers olive branch to King Charles video

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance as Harry offers olive branch to King Charles
'Young Sheldon' Season 7: Release date, cast and more

'Young Sheldon' Season 7: Release date, cast and more
Kourtney Kardashian shares romantic birthday note for husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shares romantic birthday note for husband Travis Barker
Taylor Swift’s dad betrays NFL fandom for Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s dad betrays NFL fandom for Travis Kelce
Prince Harry’s key request to King Charles in birthday call laid bare

Prince Harry’s key request to King Charles in birthday call laid bare
Russell Brand hit with new allegations of offensive behavior

Russell Brand hit with new allegations of offensive behavior

Why Matthew Perry felt he’d ‘struck gold’ with Friends

Why Matthew Perry felt he’d ‘struck gold’ with Friends
Prince Harry finally offers olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday

Prince Harry finally offers olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday
Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on ‘blending families’ with Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on ‘blending families’ with Brad Falchuk
Blake Shelton talks ‘real reason’ for Gwen Stefani’s ‘The Voice’ comeback

Blake Shelton talks ‘real reason’ for Gwen Stefani’s ‘The Voice’ comeback
Taylor Swift brands Travis Kelce ‘Endgame’?

Taylor Swift brands Travis Kelce ‘Endgame’?