entertainment
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

'Spider-Man: No Way Home’ & ‘Madame Web’ key connection revealed

The much-awaited Madame Web movie’s trailer is here. But for the uninitiated, the film has a key connection to Spider-Man: No Way Home. 

That is, the spidey movie record success spurred Sony to expand the scope of their universe, hence the studio's first female-centric spinoff.

Previously, Deadline reported the Tom Holland-led trilogy bore the unexpectedly massive fruits that prompted the executives to cash on the craze of the web-crawler hero universe.

At the time, Venom was another success story. The sequel of the anti-hero movie netted over $500 million globally.

In the trailer, Dakota Johnson encounters mysterious meetings with a person from her mother's past.

“I’ve been having visions,” the actor says in the clip. “If you want to live, you have to trust me.”

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter about her character, saying that she “liked the personal struggles that the character goes through.”

In another instance, the Euphoria star gushed over being part of the superhero film by calling it “an absolute career highlight.”

Helmed by S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web will roll out in theatres on Feb. 14, 2024.


