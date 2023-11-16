 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Melanie Walker

How Joe Jonas reacted to Sophie Turner's new romance

The clarification comes after Sophie Turner was seen getting cosy with a new man amid divorce settlements with Joe Jonas

A rep for Joe Jonas has revealed his reaction to Sophie Turner’s kiss with an aristocrat amid their divorce.

According to Radar Online, sources first said that the Jonas Brother member was “livid” when he saw pictures of his estranged wife kissing Peregrine "Perry" Pearson.

However, an insider close to Joe came forward and refuted the rumors, claiming that "it's completely not true."

Read More: Sophie Turner gets back to 'normal life' after shocking Joe Jonas split

The clarification comes after the Game of Thrones actress was seen packing on PDA with the British aristocrat last month, in Paris.

Eye-witnesses claimed that they later reunited at the Rugby World Cup finale between New Zealand and South Africa.

The statement also comes after the couple agreed on a temporary custody arrangement of their daughters, Willa and Delphine, which will end in January.

Read More: Joe Jonas flashes sweet tattoo amid Sophie Turner divorce

Sophie moved on after Joe filed for divorce in September as the pair released a joint statement, announcing the end of their “four wonderful years of marriage.”

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the statement read further.

