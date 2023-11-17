 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William is making Prince Harry mope around

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 17, 2023

Prince William has allegedly been using his anger against Prince Harry to force him to ‘mope around’ the US

These claims have been shared by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She broke all her thoughts down, regarding Prince Harry in a piece for the Daily Mail.

This piece touched on Prince Harry’s reaction to the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing back in 2022.

In that piece Ms Moir referenced insights obtained by People magazine, which accuse Prince William of ignoring the Duke’s calls and refusing him a ride on the shared jet to Scotland, in time for the funeral.

Read More: Prince William sees 'defector' Prince Harry 'threat' to Royal Family integrity

In the eyes of Ms Moir, “Every action has a reaction and every piece of treachery is another brick in the royal ramparts.”

She also warned, “The walls between the brothers are now so high that apparently William refuses to even 'properly talk' with Harry, while Harry is still moping about, seeking 'an apology or accountability'.”

Read More: Prince William's concerns over Prince Harry's ‘brainwashing’ revealed

“From William to him, rather than the other way around. Cue even more sardonic laughter.”

Before concluding she also added, “No doubt more Endgame extracts and leaks will be coming soon, but I am exhausted by it already.”

