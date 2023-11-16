Prince Harry’s friend Omid Scobie delves into his rivalry with Prince William in upcoming book

Prince William's concerns over Prince Harry's ‘brainwashing’ revealed

Prince Harry’s friend and royal biographer Omid Scobie has delved into his deepening feud with Prince William in a forthcoming exposé Endgame.



According to Scobie, who claimed to have been briefed by Palace sources, Prince William is believed to think that Prince Harry has been "brainwashed by an army of therapists."

The bitter feud between the royal brothers has played out in public over the past few years, make worse by Harry's decision to step down from his royal duties and his later criticism of the Royal Family in his memoir, Spare.

The book, set to be released on November 21, also suggest that William's perspective on Harry has evolved to the point where he "doesn't want to know" his younger brother, who he allegedly views as a "defector."

"I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a 'defector' and said that was William's view,” Scobie penned in his book, as reported by The Express.

"These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown,” he added.

The book, based on insider information, implies that the damage to the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry runs deeper than previously thought.