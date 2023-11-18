 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 18, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Charlene flaunts her wedding ring as she poses with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have been married since 2011 and share two children together

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Princess Charlene flaunts her wedding ring as she poses with Prince Albert
Princess Charlene flaunts her wedding ring as she poses with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene has flaunted her wedding ring as she posed with husband Prince Albert of Monaco to dismiss rumours of rift.

The royal couple made their joint appearance at an exciting Christmas event on Saturday.

According to a report by GB News, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended the Red Cross Christmas Gifts Distribution at Monaco Palace.

Photo credit GB News
Photo credit GB News

The Prince and Princess were all smiles as the royals took photographs together.

Princess Charlene could be seen sporting her diamond wedding ring and matching diamond stud earrings as accessories.

The couple has been married since 2011 and share two children eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, however, they have been the subject of rumours in recent months over their marriage.

Rumours were rife that Prince Albert and Charlene were living apart and only see one another by appointment or for ceremonial reasons.

Kanye West comes out as a 'hero' for chivalry video
Kanye West comes out as a 'hero' for chivalry
50 Cent could 'face' criminal charges amid mic throwing case
50 Cent could 'face' criminal charges amid mic throwing case
Netflix’s The Crown’s most contentious storylines: What really angered the Royals video
Netflix’s The Crown’s most contentious storylines: What really angered the Royals
Is Kim the Kardashian with most plastic surgeries? Plastic surgeon reveals
Is Kim the Kardashian with most plastic surgeries? Plastic surgeon reveals
Actor comes to 'The Kissing Booth' defense after Jacob Elordi snub
Actor comes to 'The Kissing Booth' defense after Jacob Elordi snub
King Charles is ‘very proud’ of Kate Middleton: Here’s why
King Charles is ‘very proud’ of Kate Middleton: Here’s why
Jessica Hecht recalls Matthew Perry’s ‘silly’ antics on ‘Friends’ set
Jessica Hecht recalls Matthew Perry’s ‘silly’ antics on ‘Friends’ set
Meghan Markle is the ‘queen’ of self-promotion
Meghan Markle is the ‘queen’ of self-promotion
Top 7 Netflix Korean shows like ‘Business Proposal’
Top 7 Netflix Korean shows like ‘Business Proposal’
Meghan Markle breaks down Prince Harry’s plans for Christmas video
Meghan Markle breaks down Prince Harry’s plans for Christmas
Kate Middleton ‘afraid’ of Prince Harry’s revenge over her uncle’s book
Kate Middleton ‘afraid’ of Prince Harry’s revenge over her uncle’s book
How much Prince William have in his bank account? video
How much Prince William have in his bank account?