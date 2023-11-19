Cillian Murphy opens up about initial reaction to 'Oppenheimer' offer

Cillian Murphy calls 'Oppenheimer' offer: 'Terrifying'

Oppenheimer to Cillian Murphy was like Titanic to Leonardo DiCaprio - a once-in-a-lifetime offer. So, when the call came for the role, the British actor shared his initial reaction to the offer.



Speaking at the Deadline's Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel, the Peaky Blinders said, "I knew it was a big one, but it was absolutely kind of electrifying feeling but also terrifying, but that's the place I always want to be when I'm making work – I don't ever want it to feel easy or safe, but this was a biggie, and I knew it was a huge responsibility and a huge amount of work."

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan opened up about the massive success of the movie.

Talking to Collider, the 53-year-old said, "One of the things that we got a very visible response to was the theatrical presentation, the IMAX presentation in particular, using film and using film prints that went out there into the world."

He continued, "Those screens, in particular, I mean, we broke the all-time record of the Chinese with the print we had there. I think, as of last weekend, we became the third highest-grossing IMAX film in America after Star Wars and Avatar. I mean, for a film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, it was extraordinary."