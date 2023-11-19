Megan Thee Stallion's ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine released a new diss track to debunk cheating allegations

Megan Thee Stallion's ex fires back at cheating allegations

Megan Thee Stallion's ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine has released a diss track titled Thee Person responding to her recent claims in song Cobra that he cheated on her.

He released the 4-minute rap song on Friday where he addressed the accusations made by the 28-year-old singer.

Pardison alleged that Megan got liposuction, cheated on him with multiple men, and lied to Gayle King during an interview about the Tory Lanez shooting incident.

In the song, Pardison raps, "I would like to apologize for, uh, no longer keeping up with your lies, or supporting your habits to tell half-truths."

He goes on to open up about the alleged betrayal, singing, "God, I treated you like a queen, the whole time I'm a clown in your circus. I tried to pull you up out of the mud, here you are tryna drown me on purpose. This ain't for Megan Thee Stallion, it's for Megan Thee person."

The diss track follows Megan's earlier allegations and adds another layer to their relationship dynamics.

Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine relationship timeline

In February 2021, Megan publicly confirmed her relationship with Pardison during an Instagram Live session, declaring, "That's my boo, and I really like him. Y'all not about to play with my man."

However, the couple's relationship took a turn, leading to a low-key split.

In a surprising twist, Megan Stallion was recently spotted getting cozy with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku at a wedding in Italy in May 2023.

