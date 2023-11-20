Kate Middleton 'much safer bet' than Meghan Markle for NFTs

Kate Middleton has more worth than Meghan Markle in the NFT world

Kate Middleton’s potential NFT are tipped to be more popular than Meghan Markle’s.

The Princess of Wales has come into a different league with her lineup to become the Queen and has surpassed Meghan’s former estimate of £8 million.

Expert Dmitriy Saksonov says: “Whatever you think of them, Harry and Meghan split opinion and that isn’t going to change anytime soon.”

He added: “There is also a lot of speculation around then which creates uncertainty – something investors don’t like.

“Kate, on the other hand, is seen as a bastion of stability and doesn’t look like she is going anywhere. She has a great track record and is seen in a positive light by most people.

“This matters when it comes to crypto and NFTs because people generally invest thinking it’s going to be worth more in five or 10 years' time.

He established: “With Kate, that’s a much safer bet than with Meghan which is why her NFT would have nowhere near the value of the future Queen’s. I'd put Kate in a different league and I think a lot of other investors would too.