 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Ridley Scott picks fight with French critics over 'Napoleon' reviews

French writers slam 'Napoleon' leading director Ridley Scott to hit them out

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 20, 2023

Ridley Scott picks fight with French critics over Napoleon reviews
Ridley Scott picks fight with French critics over 'Napoleon' reviews

Ridley Scott's Napoleon amazed the movie pundits, but the French critics rolled their eyes, prompting the filmmaker to launch a scathing attack on them.

During an interview with BBC, the Gladiator director was asked about the lackluster reviews by the French papers on his much-touted project starring Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix.

In his typical swagger, the Emmy winner dismissed them, saying, "The French don't even like themselves. The audience that I showed it to in Paris, they loved it," referring to the premiere earlier this week in the French capital.

Questions also arise over the historical accuracy of the period film, to which the 85-year-old responded, "Were you there? Oh, you weren't there. Then how do you know?"

Ridley explained the film's running time, and he tried to rein it in under three hours. "When you start to go 'oh my God,' and then you say 'Christ, we can't eat for another hour,' it's too long."

The award-winning director also expressed his motivation to tell the story of the divisive figure, "He's so fascinating. Revered, hated, loved… more famous than any man or leader, or politician in history. How could you not want to go there?"

Napoleon will hit the theatres on 22 November. 

Christopher Nolan warns of vanishing risks for streaming-only movies
Christopher Nolan warns of vanishing risks for streaming-only movies
Another Taylor Swift fan dies ahead of her Eras Tour show video
Another Taylor Swift fan dies ahead of her Eras Tour show
Meghan Markle acting coach 'never knew what she would become' before 'Suits'
Meghan Markle acting coach 'never knew what she would become' before 'Suits'
King Charles, Prince Harry 'trust' building at stake with Omid Scobie new book
King Charles, Prince Harry 'trust' building at stake with Omid Scobie new book
Mark Ruffalo remembers 'Hulk' offer during career struggle
Mark Ruffalo remembers 'Hulk' offer during career struggle
Jason Momoa day dreams about Roman Empire 5X a day
Jason Momoa day dreams about Roman Empire 5X a day
Meghan Markle to 'ditch' Prince Harry if he messes up in 'new direction'?
Meghan Markle to 'ditch' Prince Harry if he messes up in 'new direction'?
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about life-changing impact of motherhood
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about life-changing impact of motherhood
Mariah Carey's surprise collab with daughter lights up Hollywood Bowl
Mariah Carey's surprise collab with daughter lights up Hollywood Bowl
Charlie Puth teases marriage via cryptic wedding picture
Charlie Puth teases marriage via cryptic wedding picture
Simon Cowell reveals radical shift in work routine for family time
Simon Cowell reveals radical shift in work routine for family time
'Goodfellas' star Suzanne Shepherd breathes last at 89
'Goodfellas' star Suzanne Shepherd breathes last at 89