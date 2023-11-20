Britney Spears is reportedly concerned about sister Jamie Lynn Spears spilling her secrets to the world

Britney Spears fears sister Jamie Lynn plotting ‘public’ revenge

Britney Spears is reportedly concerned about sister Jamie Lynn Spears spilling her secrets to the world.

The younger sister of the pop singer made her debut on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! last weekend. A source revealed to New that Britney is worried that her sibling will try to get revenge after she shared personal details about their relationship in bombshell memoir The Woman In Me.

Read More: Britney Spears makes glamorous public debut post-memoir success

The insider said that the Toxic crooner is suspicious of the timing of Jamie's debut and views it as a plot to publicly reveal their personal matters.

The concerns mount after Britney detailed her “less than ideal” relationship with Jamie by writing, “My little sister - well, when I tell you she was a total b***h, I'm not exaggerating. It was clear that the girl ruled the roost. Meanwhile, it was like I was a ghost child.”



Read More: Britney Spears plans to spill more tea on Justin Timberlake: Source



The source further stated, "Britney sees this as a cynical plot to take revenge by airing their dirty laundry in public. She is terrified of what Jamie Lynn might say and keeps saying this will be the end of their relationship if she attacks her on the show."