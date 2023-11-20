More than one million copies of her memoir were sold within the first week of its release

Britney Spears makes glamorous public debut post-memoir success

Britney Spears, the pop sensation who took the entertainment world by storm with mind-boggling revelation in her tell-all bombshell memoir The Woman In Me, was recently spotted in public for the first time since the memoir's release.



Britneys' first public appearance since memoir release

According to the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old Toxic singer was spotted making her way to dinner at the legendary Hollywood hotspot, the Chateau Marmont. The songstress was accompanied by her manager, Cade Hudson.

Britney's wardrobe for the outing

Britney stepped out wearing a bright orange dress with a leg-slit and slouchy leather boots. The songstress carried her puppy with her, and she appeared in high spirits, flashing a big smile.

Cade Hudson's wardrobe for the outing

Her manager, Cade, kept his wardrobe casual for the outing as he was spotted wearing a long-sleeved grey T-shirt paired with Khaki cargo pants, a baseball cap over his head, and sneakers.

This marks the first-ever public appearance of the pop sensation since the release of her bombshell memoir, which appeared to be a massive success.

The Woman In Me's massive success

More than one million copies of her memoir were sold within the first week of its release (October 24, 2023). Britney is making a handsome profit from the sale of her book. She will be receiving 25 percent of net profits from sales.