Britney Spears will reveal more about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in memoir's sequel

Britney Spears plans to spill more tea on Justin Timberlake: Source

Britney Spears is reportedly set to reveal more details about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in the second volume of her memoir.

Following the release of The Woman In Me which brought the former NSYNC singer under scrutiny, an insider revealed that the Princess of Pop plans on sharing more about their relationship in the sequel of her book which will hit the shelves in 2024.

A source privy to OK magazine stated: "She'll share more of her experiences with Justin, and could’ve easily filled four or five books the first time around."

Read More: Britney Spears' manager lambasts recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live'

Despite Britney clarifying that she "didn’t mean to hurt anyone" with her book, the tipster further said the pop icon doesn’t "regret the decision" to finally tell her side of the story.

As for Justin, the source claimed that he is “neither proud nor ashamed” of his past behavior and is currently thinking of filing a lawsuit against Britney, according to Radar Online.

The updates come after Britney accused the Cry Me a River crooner of infidelity during their relationship which lasted from 1999 to 2002.

The most shocking revelation which drew eyeballs included Justin forcing her to get an abortion because he wasn’t ready to become a father.

Read More: Justin Timberlake mulls lawsuit against Britney Spears' memoir: Insider