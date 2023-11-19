 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 19, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears plans to spill more tea on Justin Timberlake: Source

Britney Spears will reveal more about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in memoir's sequel

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Britney Spears plans to spill more tea on Justin Timberlake: Source
Britney Spears plans to spill more tea on Justin Timberlake: Source

Britney Spears is reportedly set to reveal more details about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in the second volume of her memoir.

Following the release of The Woman In Me which brought the former NSYNC singer under scrutiny, an insider revealed that the Princess of Pop plans on sharing more about their relationship in the sequel of her book which will hit the shelves in 2024.

A source privy to OK magazine stated: "She'll share more of her experiences with Justin, and could’ve easily filled four or five books the first time around."

Read More: Britney Spears' manager lambasts recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live'

Despite Britney clarifying that she "didn’t mean to hurt anyone" with her book, the tipster further said the pop icon doesn’t "regret the decision" to finally tell her side of the story.

As for Justin, the source claimed that he is “neither proud nor ashamed” of his past behavior and is currently thinking of filing a lawsuit against Britney, according to Radar Online.

The updates come after Britney accused the Cry Me a River crooner of infidelity during their relationship which lasted from 1999 to 2002. 

The most shocking revelation which drew eyeballs included Justin forcing her to get an abortion because he wasn’t ready to become a father.

Read More: Justin Timberlake mulls lawsuit against Britney Spears' memoir: Insider

Kim Kardashian's 'jarred' face fueled by a health condition?
Kim Kardashian's 'jarred' face fueled by a health condition?
Sofia Vergara’s family greenlights new beau Justin Saliman: Insider
Sofia Vergara’s family greenlights new beau Justin Saliman: Insider
Ben Affleck struggles with the 'biggest challenge' thrown by Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck struggles with the 'biggest challenge' thrown by Jennifer Lopez
'Dune 2' follows 'Oppenheimer' lead prior to release
'Dune 2' follows 'Oppenheimer' lead prior to release
Adam Lambert ‘proud’ to be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service
Adam Lambert ‘proud’ to be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service
Meghan Markle is ‘no exception’ to Hollywood whether ‘Duchess or doorman’
Meghan Markle is ‘no exception’ to Hollywood whether ‘Duchess or doorman’
Taylor Swift’s dead fan’s body can't be retrieved?
Taylor Swift’s dead fan’s body can't be retrieved?
Prince Harry reacts to claims Meghan Markle is ‘using him’ for fame
Prince Harry reacts to claims Meghan Markle is ‘using him’ for fame
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance becomes bigger than Super Bowl?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance becomes bigger than Super Bowl?
Princess Anne ‘knew’ Meghan Markle has ‘short shelf life’
Princess Anne ‘knew’ Meghan Markle has ‘short shelf life’
King Charles finally accepts Prince William’s sweet advice
King Charles finally accepts Prince William’s sweet advice
Sarah Ferguson to replace Holly Willoughby as ‘This Morning’ host?
Sarah Ferguson to replace Holly Willoughby as ‘This Morning’ host?