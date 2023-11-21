Kim and Kroy's roller-coaster marriage ride began in November 2011 and the couple has since welcomed four kids

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's second rekindling hits turbulence again

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, the estranged couple who recently reunited for a second time, keep fans guessing about their relationship status.

Kim and Kroy's roller coaster ride in marriage

The actress's marriage with the former NFL star has been a roller coaster ride as they filed for divorce for the first time in May 2023 but called it off in July 2023.

Kroy filed for divorce for the second time during August 2023 but recently sparked rumours of patching up again after celebrating their 12th marriage anniversary together on November 11, 2023.

Marriage in trouble just a week after possible reconciliation

Now, it appears that the couple's relationship is in trouble again as, according to the Daily Mail, both of the stars were spotted without their wedding rings in Georgia.

The pair were spotted separately on different occasions: Kim visited a convenience store whereas her estranged husband was spotted grabbing lunch with his friends.

Kim and Kroy reunite to celebrate their wedding anniversary

This comes as a surprise for their fans as the actress earlier restored her Instagram name to Kim Zolciak-Biermann following their rekindling after celebrations on November 11, 2023.

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's second rekindling hits turbulence again

Kim and Kroy's roller-coaster marriage ride began in November 2011, and the couple has since welcomed four children together: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.