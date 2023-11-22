 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jennifer Lopez channeling inner 'Garner' to win Ben Affleck back?

In 2022, Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck, who was previously married to Jennifer Garner.

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Photo Jennifer Lopez channeling inner 'Garner' to win Ben Affleck back?

The tussle between Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez is seemingly going strong, and its over Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez’s new look points in the same direction as she makes a street-style statement in a recent outing.

Seemingly channeling her inner ‘Garner’, the On The Floor singer was papped donning rectangular, black-framed glasses as she walked out of a Starbucks.

To pair with her grey trousers, Jennifer Lopez threw on a grey woolen v-neck sweater over a white causal shirt. This smart casual look was perfected with a pair of white sneakers and Jennifer’s hair tied up in a ponytail.

However, Lopez’s new look seemed familiar to that of Jennifer Garner at Maestro‘s screening.

Despite the occasional variances, the two looks were found to be uncannily similar, reported Hello magazine.

While Jennifer Garner was moderating the Q&A at the above-mentioned flick’s screening, she opted to sport a similar pair of dark, thick-framed glasses. In addition to this, Garner also flaunted a business casual look then.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lopez’s marriage with Ben Affleck is allegedly going through a rift due to Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Earlier, the Batman actor Ben was also papped enjoying deep conversations with his former wife Jennifer Garner, as per the report of People.  

