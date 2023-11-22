 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Eugenie speaks up about 'rebellious' trip to New York City

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Princess Eugenie is touching upon the time she made a rebellious move.

Daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie talks about the time she spent two years in New York for the progression of her career.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, Eugenie told host Jessie: "I think my rebellious moment was going to New York, but not because I was rebelling."

"I wanted to see what life was like and how I had to do things."

Eugenie then shared an amusing anecdote from her mom, Fergie: "So like my mum, if I had a knee at the table, she'd say, Are they invited to lunch? Are they invited to dinner? And so they'd be down."

"But it was like a funny thing. So now if any of our friends are around and they put their knees up my mum's like, you know."

When questions of what she has adapted the same with her children, Eugenie said: "Yeah! Well, like this morning. I was on my own with both of them. So breakfast normally is at the kitchen counter and Auggie sits in one of those boxes. A kitchen helper."

