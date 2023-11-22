 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle makes young girls feel heard after talking about personal struggles
Meghan Markle makes young girls feel 'heard' after talking about 'personal struggles'

Meghan Markle is supporting young girls to live up to their potential at a recent visit to a charity.

The Duchess of Sussex attended Justice for Girls charity in Vancouver last week and spoke to them about her personal struggles to inspire.

The official page of the charity shared Meghan's pictures , dressed up in all-white.

“Justice for Girls was delighted to have a return visit from Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.

“A feminist advocate from a young age herself, the Duchess was keen to chat with two of our teen interns to discuss their personal struggles for justice.

“Her genuine and understanding approach left the girls feeling heard, supported, and inspired,” they concluded.

The duchess was accompanied by Jessica Lake and Lauri Thompson for the day.

Meanwhile, Justice for Girls co-director Zoe Craig-Sparrow told PEOPLE: “We all felt at ease, and I think that was a testament to the Duchess.”

"She said it was important for her to get to know the local context around the issues in the communities,” Meghan added.

