Saturday, November 25, 2023
John Oates responds to Daryl Hall's restraining order against him

Daryl Hall secured a restraining order against John, effective from November 30, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023

John Oates responds to Daryl Hall's restraining order against him 

American musician John Oates has finally broken his silence after his longtime friend and fellow singer, Daryl Hall, filed a lawsuit requesting a restraining order against John. 

John Oates responds to Daryl Hall's restraining order

The singer has not directly addressed the issue and amid his legal turmoil, posted a picture on Instagram. He urged everyone to practice compassion and support in a cryptic message to his friend.

The 75-year-old music star captioned his post, "During this time of communal reflection and connection with loved ones, let's not forget those experiencing challenges globally." 

He continued, "As we come together, consider reaching out to support those in need—whether through local charities or international humanitarian initiatives. May our collective efforts contribute to a more compassionate and supportive world. -J.O."

Daryl Hall gets restraining order against John Oates

According to TMZ, the cryptic message from the singer comes after Daryl Hall secured a restraining order against John, effective from November 30, 2023.

Details of their feud 

There is no official information regarding the musician pair's feud but insiders reveal that the issue between them is over which one of their songs Oates can sing on his own.

Previously, Daryl referred to the fellow singer as his business partner rather than his creative partner, thus revealing that the pair's fallout has been brewing for a while and none of them appears to be in a mood to call a truce.

