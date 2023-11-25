Queen Camilla ‘owed thanks’ to Piers Morgan for bashing Meghan Markle

Queen Camilla is said to have written an entire thank you note to Piers Morgan after he bashed Meghan Markle

Reports have begun circulating that Queen Camilla, the wife of the current King of England, thanked Piers Morgan for his claims against Meghan Markle, in defense of the Royal Family.

Findings about this have been brought to light in Omid Scobie’s new book titled Endgame.

It promises a “a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy—an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.”

In the book Queen Camilla is said to have appreciated and shown her thanks to Morgan for questioning the legitimacy of Meghan Markle’s suicidal ideations at the time of Archie’s birth.

He even took to Twitter in March 2021 and wrote that he “wouldn’t believe [Meghan] if she read me a weather report.”

He even wound up having to leave Good Morning Britian after people, including Meghan Markle herself complained about the claims made in the show.

He later shot back by calling her “Princess Pinocchio” in a piece for the Daily Mail as well.

Scobie’s book claims the thank you revolved around his bid to “defend” the Firm against attacks made in the Oprah chat at the time.

According to Scobie’s sources who are insiders in the Palace, while Camilla would never publically address any of the claims made in the past, by the Sussexes, she did feel a sense of “gratitude” that someone was “standing up” to Meghan’s claims.