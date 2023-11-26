Natalie Portman has just weighed in on her experience as a child star

Natalie Portman addresses dangers of being a child star

Actor Natalie Portman has just shed some light into her experience as a child star.

The Oscar award-winning actor weighed in on all of his during an episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast.

In the midst of that conversation she touched upon an “accident of luck” that made it so she was never harmed as a young child star.

This ‘luck’ is also the reason she advised a number of her fans against trying to enter the industry.

The mother of two children, son Aleph, 12 and daughter Amalia, 6, started the chat off by saying, “I would not encourage young people to go into this.”

But “I don’t mean ever; I mean as children”, she also clarified in the middle of the conversation.

That is because “I feel it was almost an accident of luck that I was not harmed,” but she also credited her parents for that because her experience on set was “combined with very overprotective, wonderful parents.”

The star made her very first professional debut at the age of 13, on Léon: The Professional and spoke out about the experience and admitted that even though, “you don’t like it when you’re a kid, you’re grateful for it when you’re an adult.”

But while making her stance clear on everything, she said, “I’ve heard too many bad stories to think that any children should be part of it.”

“Having said that, I know all the conversations that we’ve been having these past few years. It’s made people more aware and careful.”

“But ultimately, I don’t believe that kids should work. I think kids should play and go to school,” she later chimed in to say before signing off.