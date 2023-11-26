An expert recently weighed in with concerning views on Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage

Bianca Censori has ‘no feelings’ for Kanye West

The opinion comes after the couple, who got married in December 2022, sparked speculations of splitting when the architect flew back to her home country.

A celebrity psychic and body language expert named Inbaal Honigman carried out a Tarot reading for Mirror and claimed: “Tarot doesn't see a future for the stylish couple."

Speaking the language of Tarot, Inbaal added: "The Princess of Cups card lets us know that Kanye is still not over the relationship and he has feelings for his lady, but he's the only one in the relationship with feelings.”

Furthermore, she revealed Bianca's feelings, "The 5 of Swords Tarot card tells us that she is absolutely out and will keep playing her part in the relationship if there's a benefit for her, but not because of love,"

The psychic concluded the reading by saying: "The two of them get the Knight of Disks together. All the Knights Tarot cards are in motion, but it's the Knight of Disks who is motionless. The relationship isn't moving forward at all."

The reading comes after a source quoted Kanye to The Sun that he needed a "breather" in mid-October, “His only focus right now is the music. He's really keen to get this new record out with Ty Dollar $ign."

However, when the couple reunited in Dubai this week, the insider told the outlet: “Kanye was dancing with the likes of Chris Brown, as well as other famous faces, but his wife distanced herself from him.”