Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to give their marriage another chance

Kanye West reunites with wife Bianca Censori in Dubai just days after 'taking a break' amid marital woes

File Footage

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted dancing together in Dubai as the controversial couple gives their marriage another chance.



The rapper, who now goes by Ye, and the Yeezy designer were reported to be “taking a break” due to Kanye’s “controlling” nature, almost a year after secretly tying the knot.

However, a report by The Sun revealed that the duo has reunited after a video of them dancing together to music by Chris Brown was posted on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Kanye West confirms rumours he’s on a break with wife Bianca Censori

The video shows Kanye, dressed in a black hooded t-shirt, embracing his wife, who is sporting a bikini top.



This comes after The Sun revealed that Bianca Censori has decided to take a break from her crippling marriage to Kanye West after her family and friends forced her to leave him.



A tipster told the publication that the family members of the Yeezy designer never liked Kanye West, and had issues accepting Bianca’s marriage to him.

The insider said it happened after Bianca travelled to Australia, where her inner circle held an "intervention" and told her to "wake the f--- up” and distance herself from "controlling" Kanye.

They revealed that Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been "taking a breather since mid-October and his only focus right now is the music."

"He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit, with everyone having their opinion," the source commented.