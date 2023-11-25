Kanye West, Bianca Censori rift’s real reason laid bare after viral dance video

Kanye West married Bianca Censori in the December of 2022, a month after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have puzzled fans with their sporadic public sightings amid rift rumors.



Earlier in October, the couple, who tied the knot last year in December, was reported to be taking a breather from each other.

A report of The Sun from last month read, "Kanye said they've been taking a breather since mid-October and his only focus right now is the music. He's really keen to get this new record out with Ty Dollar $ign."

Seemingly this break did not last long, as a new video of the Vultures crooner and the architect has surfaced on the internet.

In the video in question, the celebrity duo can be seen grooving along with other stars including Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign and Vory.

With the couple seemingly giving a second chance to their marriage, a celebrity psychic and body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, from The Mirror has presented her views on the alleged ‘reunion’.

Honigman claims, "The reports of a reunion are greatly exaggerated. In the short clip of Kanye and his Mrs in Dubai, the whole story is in Bianca's gaze."

Touching on Kanye’s lively moves, she revealed to the outlet, "Kanye doesn't feel alone. People near him mirror his movements which is a very reassuring situation. Their body language supports his. And that whole time, Bianca's eyes are fixed on the back of his neck."

She, then, detailed a comprehensive breakdown of Bianca’s body language.

"It is only when the hitmaker looks to make eye contact with the Australian architect, that Bianca's eyes disengage from him."

She went on to say that this "tells us that Bianca is actively committed to putting a distance between herself and her husband."

Bianca also "doesn't display emotion when avoiding his eye, she's turning away to show him that she doesn't care for him", added Honigman.

Thus, according to the expert at The Mirror, Bianca is the one who is keeping distance with her husband.