Emmy winning director Ross McDonnell dead at 44, confirms family 

Irish director and cinematographer Ross McDonnell was recently confirmed to be dead, aged 44, by his family. The family stated that McDonnell died unexpectedly on November 5, 2023.

The Emmy winning director was reported missing earlier this month in New York City.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the news of the cinematographer's death comes after a body was discovered on a beach in New York City. At that time, the police expressed that the body seemed to be the remains of the late artist and now it has been confirmed that McDonnell has passed away.

The late director's obituary published on RIP.IE reads, "He will be very sadly missed by his loving parents, sister, niece, aunt, uncles, cousins, extended family, and his many dead friends, LJ, and also his colleagues in Ireland, U.S.A and around the world."

On November 4, 2023, it was reported that the Irish director has went missing after going on a bike ride in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn. His dismembered body was discovered in November 17, consisting of only torso and legs.

The official cause of death has not yet been revealed, however, NBC relying on their sources reports that no foul play was detected in McDonnell's death. This possible cause of death is still under investigation.