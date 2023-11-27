Lily and David have barely been together for the past three months and have been living separate lives

Lily Allen ditches wedding ring again amid David Harbour marriage woes

Stranger Things star David Harbour's wife Lily Allen was recently spotted without her wedding ring again, further fueling her split speculations. The 38-year-old singer apparently ditched her wedding ring as she went out to grab a coffee.

The songstress kept her outfit casual for the outing as she rocked in a black trench coat, white blouse, brown trousers. and white trainers for the outing.

According to the Mirror, this comes after reports about the pair's marriage woes started circulating suggesting that Lily and Harbour have barely been together over the past several months.

The reports further claimed that Lily spend her summer in filming of The Pillowman for London's West End production while David remained at home and the pair barely met.

Lily has also unfollowed her (apparently estranged) husband from social media further hinting at troubles in their marriage.

Previously, the Sun quoted a source saying, "Lily and David have barely been together for the past three months and have been living separate lives."

Earlier, the 48-year-old actor brushed off her rumours of her marriage crises saying that his marriage with wife Lily has been doing "so great."