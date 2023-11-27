 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Lily Allen ditches wedding ring again amid David Harbour marriage woes

Lily and David have barely been together for the past three months and have been living separate lives

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 27, 2023

Lily Allen ditches wedding ring again amid David Harbour marriage woes
Lily Allen ditches wedding ring again amid David Harbour marriage woes

Stranger Things star David Harbour's wife Lily Allen was recently spotted without her wedding ring again, further fueling her split speculations. The 38-year-old singer apparently ditched her wedding ring as she went out to grab a coffee.

The songstress kept her outfit casual for the outing as she rocked in a black trench coat, white blouse, brown trousers. and white trainers for the outing.

According to the Mirror, this comes after reports about the pair's marriage woes started circulating suggesting that Lily and Harbour have barely been together over the past several months.

The reports further claimed that Lily spend her summer in filming of The Pillowman for London's West End production while David remained at home and the pair barely met.

Lily has also unfollowed her (apparently estranged) husband from social media further hinting at troubles in their marriage.

Previously, the Sun quoted a source saying, "Lily and David have barely been together for the past three months and have been living separate lives."

Earlier, the 48-year-old actor brushed off her rumours of her marriage crises saying that his marriage with wife Lily has been doing "so great."  

Ozzy Osbourne to give up live performances if permanently stuck in wheelchair
Ozzy Osbourne to give up live performances if permanently stuck in wheelchair
Scott Disick celebrates Thanksgiving with Kardashian clan, Kourtney stays home video
Scott Disick celebrates Thanksgiving with Kardashian clan, Kourtney stays home
Meghan Markle not a 'Hollywood bimbo,' expert says branding is 'unfair'
Meghan Markle not a 'Hollywood bimbo,' expert says branding is 'unfair'
Prince William, Kate Middleton to send kids to 'boarding school' after 'heated debates'
Prince William, Kate Middleton to send kids to 'boarding school' after 'heated debates'
Justin Timberlake enjoys night-out with Jessica Biel amid Britney Spears revelations video
Justin Timberlake enjoys night-out with Jessica Biel amid Britney Spears revelations
Twilight director hints Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega in potential 'reboot'
Twilight director hints Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega in potential 'reboot'
Prince Harry to abandon 'agenda' of 'verbal attacks' on royals?
Prince Harry to abandon 'agenda' of 'verbal attacks' on royals?
Disney's box office woes continues as 'Wish' flops at box office
Disney's box office woes continues as 'Wish' flops at box office
Emmy winning director Ross McDonnell dead at 44, confirms family
Emmy winning director Ross McDonnell dead at 44, confirms family
Prince Harry saw Prince William as pillar of 'strength' at Princess Diana funeral
Prince Harry saw Prince William as pillar of 'strength' at Princess Diana funeral
Ed Sheeran vows to knock out Lewis Capaldi in a boxing ring
Ed Sheeran vows to knock out Lewis Capaldi in a boxing ring
Meghan Markle 'chomping' to 'set record straight' on Royal injustices
Meghan Markle 'chomping' to 'set record straight' on Royal injustices