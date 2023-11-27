Jamie Foxx appears to still be ‘struggling’ since his mystery health complication began taking its toll

Jamie Foxx’s mysterious health update: Insider speaks out

Insiders have just updated fans on the health complications American actor and comedian Jamie Foxx suffers from.

A frenzy over his medical issues arose when the father-daughter duo of Jamie and Corinne, wound up unable to host a new Foxx Game show titled We Are Family.

This came after Beat Shazam, but back in November it was revealed that they were replaced by Anthony Anderson as well his mother Doris Bowman.

The conversation began after an insider stepped forward to address the health worry.

They said, “Jamie pulling out of another project has friends worried that he hasn’t recuperated as well as everyone thinks.”

Currently “he’s struggling, but Jamie has been very private about what happened and his recovery."

At present, insiders also maintain Jamie is feeling much better, however, he just “wasn’t ready to add hosting a new game show to his schedule.”

According to a report by OK magazine, the same insider also went on to add, “He’s being very careful regarding his health issue.”

This is why “he may not be at 100 percent, but the last thing he wants is to mess with the progress he has made.”

What Happened to Jamie Foxx:

Prior to this even Foxx’s daughter Corinne stepped forward to address swirling rumors into her father’s mysterious health issue.

She broke her silence in May of 2023, via an Instagram story and it read, “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

Not to mention, “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”