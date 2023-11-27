 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Alba Baptista flashes sparkly Chris Evans wedding ring

Chris Evans' newly-wedded wife Alba Baptista recently attended GQ Portugal Man of the Year event in Lisbon

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 27, 2023

Alba Baptista flashes sparkly Chris Evans wedding ring
Alba Baptista flashes sparkly Chris Evans wedding ring

Chris Evans' newly-wedded wife Alba Baptista debuted her wedding diamond on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared photos from the GQ Portugal Man of the Year function in Lisbon on Saturday and showed off the dazzling accessory in a carousel post.

Crediting the brands behind her look for the night, Alba wrote in the caption: “GQ MOTY Awards with @miumiu & @cartier," as she donned a black turtleneck dress and paired it with sleek, patent leather slingback heels.


Moreover, Alba completed her look with white gold drop earrings and a complimentary diamond Cartier watch.

The pictures come after the Captain America star secretly married the 26-year-old Portuguese actress in Early September during an intimate ceremony at Cape Cod which was attended by his Marvel co-stars.

The pair first linked in 2021 but went public with their relationship in January 2022. Back then, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that they plan on taking things to “the next level.”

"Chris and Alba have gotten serious. This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever," the tipster had said.

King Charles leaves royal family ‘frustrated’ as he refuses to reconcile with Prince Harry
King Charles leaves royal family ‘frustrated’ as he refuses to reconcile with Prince Harry
Prince Harry reached out to King Charles for reconciliation?
Prince Harry reached out to King Charles for reconciliation?
Prince Andrew gets sweet advice about Sarah Ferguson amid shocking news from Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew gets sweet advice about Sarah Ferguson amid shocking news from Virginia Giuffre
Prince Harry branded the ultimate self-destructive royal amid Christmas fiasco video
Prince Harry branded the ultimate self-destructive royal amid Christmas fiasco
How Prince William, Harry feel about Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring? video
How Prince William, Harry feel about Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring?
Meghan Markle uncertain of her next career move video
Meghan Markle uncertain of her next career move
Prince Harry urged to take the blame for his role in breakdown with King Charles
Prince Harry urged to take the blame for his role in breakdown with King Charles
Princess Eugenie talks about breaking Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule amid reports of new royal role
Princess Eugenie talks about breaking Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule amid reports of new royal role
Taylor Swift’s late fan’s family appears at final Brazil show
Taylor Swift’s late fan’s family appears at final Brazil show
Tiffany Haddish finally addresses DUI arrest: 'I had prayed to God'
Tiffany Haddish finally addresses DUI arrest: 'I had prayed to God'
Selena Gomez pays tribute to ‘Only Murders In The Building’ co-stars
Selena Gomez pays tribute to ‘Only Murders In The Building’ co-stars
Jamie Foxx’s mysterious health update: Insider speaks out
Jamie Foxx’s mysterious health update: Insider speaks out