Chris Evans' newly-wedded wife Alba Baptista recently attended GQ Portugal Man of the Year event in Lisbon

Alba Baptista flashes sparkly Chris Evans wedding ring

Chris Evans' newly-wedded wife Alba Baptista debuted her wedding diamond on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared photos from the GQ Portugal Man of the Year function in Lisbon on Saturday and showed off the dazzling accessory in a carousel post.

Crediting the brands behind her look for the night, Alba wrote in the caption: “GQ MOTY Awards with @miumiu & @cartier," as she donned a black turtleneck dress and paired it with sleek, patent leather slingback heels.





Moreover, Alba completed her look with white gold drop earrings and a complimentary diamond Cartier watch.

The pictures come after the Captain America star secretly married the 26-year-old Portuguese actress in Early September during an intimate ceremony at Cape Cod which was attended by his Marvel co-stars.

The pair first linked in 2021 but went public with their relationship in January 2022. Back then, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that they plan on taking things to “the next level.”

"Chris and Alba have gotten serious. This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever," the tipster had said.