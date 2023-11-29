Omid Scobie, citing insiders, has claimed Prince William does not think his father King Charles is ‘competent’ enough

King Charles, Prince William’s friends give befitting reply to Omid Scobie’s claims about rift

King Charles and Prince William’s close friends have dismissed claims of a rift between the monarch and the Prince of Wales.



Royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie claimed about the father-son rift in his book, Endgame which was released on Tuesday.

Scobie, citing insiders, claimed William does not think his father King Charles is ‘competent’ enough, quite frankly. “Though they share passions and interests, their style of leadership is completely different.”

He further claims: “Distrust and simmering animosity between father and son are nothing new to their working relationship.”

Following these claims, sources close to King Charles and Prince William have described how their relationship has improved since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals.

A royal insider says, “The crisis over Harry and Meghan really brought them closer together.”

The other source pointed to a Father’s Day photograph, taken by Kate Middleton and released in June 2020 as the first outward sign signalling a strengthened relationship between King Charles and Prince William.

“It was no accident that it was released. These things don’t happen by accident.”

In the photo, King Charles is seen resting his head on William’s shoulder while the future king put his arm around the monarch.